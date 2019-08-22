Henderson County, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 88-year-old man with Alzheimer's.
Deputies say Medford Jerome was last seen at the Landings of Mills River on Haywood Road around 12:33 a.m. Thursday morning.
Deputies say Jerome is is about 6'1" tall, 175 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes wearing wire round glasses. Deputies say he was seen leaving the rest home on foot.
It's possible he could be heading for 237 Church Road in Fairview, NC.
If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Medford Jerome, please call 911 or contact the Henderson Co Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4912
