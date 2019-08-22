Henderson County, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says a missing 88-year-old man with Alzheimer's has been located safely.
Deputies say Medford Jerome was found safe in the Mills River area. Deputies say Jerome went missing around 12:33 a.m. Thursday morning.
Deputies described Jerome as about 6'1" tall, 175 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes wearing wire round glasses. Deputies say he was seen leaving the rest home on foot.
The sheriff's office thanked Mills River Fire and Rescue, Broad River Fire and Rescue, Henderson County Rescue Squad , Henderson County Emergency Management, and South Carolina Search and Rescue Dog team for the assistance in a very successful search.
More news: Troopers: Construction knocks down power pole on I-85, causes outages and traffic backup
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.