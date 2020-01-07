Henderson County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office confirm a missing man's body has been found in Buncombe County.
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has now taken over the investigation.
The sheriff's office says 54-year-old Henry (Hank) Grady Dowling III could have possibly posed a threat to himself based on text messages sent to family members.
Details remain unclear about his death.
