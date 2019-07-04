Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office are asking for help locating a runaway teen.
Deputies say Kyle Davidson was last seen on July 3 around 4:45 p.m. when he ran away from 2420 Middle Fork Rd.
Deputies say Davidson was was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and gray and blue socks. He is described as 5'2", weighing around 100 pounds and having brown hair and hazel eyes.
The sheriff's office say they believe Davidson left on foot along a wooded trail.
Emergency crews are currently searching the area.
