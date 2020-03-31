Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Laurens County are warning about a phone scam going around involving the coronavirus.
According to deputies, scammers are calling offering a vaccine for the virus and sending texts messages alleging in-home testing.
Deputies say the scammers will stop at nothing to prey on the elderly.
The sheriff's office reminds residents to be vigilant of scams and urges anyone with concerns about the validity of calls to contact their office.
The Federal Trade Commission offers these tips on how to avoid these scams:
- Hang up on robocalls. Don’t press any numbers.
- Ignore online offers for vaccinations and home test kits. At this time, there are no FDA-authorized home test kits for the Coronavirus.
- Fact-check information. Before you pass on any messages, contact trusted sources.
- Ignore offers from callers claiming to assist you in receiving stimulus money sooner. Do not provide your personal information.
Reports of robocalls can be reported to the FTC here.
