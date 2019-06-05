Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs office arrested a man they say fled from deputies after a domestic dispute.
Deputies say that 55-year-old Jimmy Eugene Walker, Jr. of Sugar Hill Road in Marion was charged with resisting a public officer and also served with an outstanding warrant for probation violation.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived at Walker's residence on the evening of May, 4, for a domestic dispute. When they arrived on scene, deputies say that Walker fled into the woods.
Deputies say with the help of a K-9 unit, they tracked and apprehended him a short time later.
