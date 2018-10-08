Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in connection with stealing a motorcycle.
Deputies say 57-year-old James Andrew Johnson Jr and 46-year-old Crystal Anne Silvernale with larceny and possession of stolen goods.
Deputies say that on August 14, the victim reported that someone stole a 2014 Suzuki motorcycle from his property.
At the time of the theft, deputies said that Silvernale was living with the victim and an investigation led to her and Johnson.
