McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office have charged a South Carolina man with multiple charges of sexual abuse against children.
According to deputies, Alphonso Williams from Georgetown, S.C. was charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, one count of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and statutory rape of a child by an adult.
Deputies say the incident involved two kids, ages eight and a ten-years-old, both female acquaintances of Williams.
According to the sheriff's office, the inappropriate sexual conduct happened while Williams was visiting McDowell County sometime last year.
