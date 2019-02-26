Balsam, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office as asking the public's assistance regarding a death they say occurred last week.
Deputies say on Wednesday February 20, they were conducting a search of the Balsam community near Balsamview Road for a missing person. The missing man, identified as Steven Dale Smith, 33, was located deceased off the roadway down an embankment.
The sheriff's office says Smith was first reported missing by family on February 18 to the Haywood County Sheriff's office.
Both Haywood County and Jackson County detectives set up a search in the area where the body was located, based on information gathered by the Haywood County Sheriff's Office.
Right now detectives say this is an active death investigation.
Investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or been with Smith from Friday, February 15-20, 2019. They ask you please contact either Jackson County Detective Sergeant John Beegle Jr. (828) 631-1130 or Haywood County Detective Cody Greene at (828) 356-2915.
