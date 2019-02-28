McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a man who was driving a stolen vehicle out of Missouri.
According to deputies, 43-year-old Adrian Marc Fernandez, was stopped on Thursday, February 7, around 12:46 a.m. along Deer Park Road for traffic violations.
Deputies say Fernandez was homeless, and upon investigation discovered the car he was driving was stolen from Missouri. Also while investigating deputies say they discovered 4 grams of methamphetamine.
Fernandez was arrested and taken to the McDowell County Detention Center.
