Westminster, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say two men being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center have been connected to robberies in Oconee County.
According to deputies back on May 17, a break-in occurred at the Exxon station located on West Oak Highway in Westminster.
Deputies say the two suspects, who they have now identified as Donald Lynn Fleming and Kaleb William Fleming have now been linked to multiple thefts across Greenville and Oconee Counties.
Deputies say Fleming and Fleming arrived at the Exxon in a Ford F-150 that was linked to the theft of a trailer at Southern Sales on Geer Highway in Greenville and the theft of a 2016 Hooper car trailer stolen from Jones Construction Curbing in Greer.
Both Donald Fleming and Kaeleb Fleming have been charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools, Malicious injury to Property, and Wearing a Mask and are being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone who might have purchased items from Donald or Kaleb Fleming to please contact your local sheriff's department. Deputies say they believe these individuals are responsible for multiple stolen items across the Upstate.
