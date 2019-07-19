Polk County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office want the public to be aware of someone impersonating a police officer.
According to deputies, the sheriff's office received a call of someone impersonating an officer around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday night.
Deputies say the suspect is a male with a mustache, wearing a black t-shirt, and jeans driving a light color SUV(possibly a white Toyota with tinted windows) and used blue lights to stop a vehicle along Highway 176 in Saluda.
Deputies say the vehicle may have also been traveling on Highway 74 around 7:30 p.m. west into Polk County.
Deputies say if you are unsure whether the person pulling you over is actually law enforcement, to activate your hazard lights and reduce your speed before calling 9-11 to verify the officer's identity while driving to a populated, well lit area.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking parents to speak with their teenagers to educate them on what to do in this situation.
If you have any information about the vehicle or the individual in question, deputies ask you to contact the sheriff's office at 828-894-3001.
