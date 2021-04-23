RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's office is requesting the public's help to find Lisa Leona Stepp, a person reported missing.
Deputies say that Stepp was reported missing on April 22 and has not been seen or heard from since April 5. Stepp was las seen on Cove Road in Rutherfordton.
According to deputies, Stepp is a 36 year old female with blond hair and blue eyes. She is described as 5'1" tall and weights 150 pounds.
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Lisa Leona Stepp, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.
