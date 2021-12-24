WALHALLA, SC (AP) - Deputies in one northern South Carolina county have 100 gifts of $50 to hand out to people over the Christmas holidays.
Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw says the Isaiah 40:31 Foundation gave $5,000 to his deputies, asking them to use the money to help 100 people in need and build better relationships with the community.
The sheriff says some deputies will give $50 to people they know need the help. Others will hand the money to people they see on patrol or in the community.
Crenshaw says he wanted to let residents know what his deputies were doing so they didn't think they were in trouble or being scammed.
