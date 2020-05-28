SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said they have made an arrest in connection to a case involving the shooting death of 16-year-old Amir Brewer-Samuel.
Brewer's mother said her son had been at a friends house the night he was shot in August of 2019.
Deputies said when they arrived, Amir was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Deputies confirmed Thursday they have arrested a juvenile, but stress at this time the boy is not accused of killing Amir.
Deputies said the juvenile is charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and obstruction of justice in this case. He has been detained in Columbia, but the investigation is still ongoing.
