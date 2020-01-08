HOMELAND PARK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said they and EMS are on scene in Homeland Park Wednesday evening.
Dispatch tells FOX Carolina the call came in around 7:06 p.m. near Roosevelt Drive and Allen Avenue.
While details remain limited, deputies said a male victim was injured in the upper arm and had been transported to the hospital for treatment.
At this time, deputies are unsure if the victim was shot or stabbed.
We are working to learn more, stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
