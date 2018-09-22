GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing Saturday morning.
Deputies said they responded to the club Vibe around 3:17 a.m. in reference to stabbing/cut victims.
The sheriff's office said the victims' injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
According to deputies, K9 units were used to track the suspects, but were unable to locate them.
Deputies said the suspects are two males. One was wearing a white shirt with blue on it with blue jeans and the other was was wearing a green shirt with blue jeans.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 864-271-5210 or CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.