BUNCOMBE, SC (FOX Carolina)- An inmate died on Friday morning after officers found her unresponsive in a detention center cell, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced.
Deputies said at 5:34 a.m. on Friday, an offer noticed the unresponsive inmate during their supervision rounds. Detention officers, medical staff and EMS all gave the inmate treatment, but she later passed away at the hospital.
Officials believe the inmate died of natural causes but an autopsy will determine the cause of death. The inmate was booked into the detention center on October 4.
The inmate was identified as 57-year-old Faith Denise Cox.
