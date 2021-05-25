MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's say that an inmate at the county jail was found to be in possession of methamphetamine after she became combative during a search, attempting to bite a detention officer.
25-year-old Jacquelyn Taylor Williams is now charged with two counts of resisting a public officer, assault on a government official or employee, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in jail, according to the sheriff's office.
The incident happened in late April, MCSO says.
