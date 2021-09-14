CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – An inmate who escaped while working with a crew picking up litter has been caught, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Bradley Scott Johnston, 34, was caught Wednesday after deputies tried to pull him over and then led them on a 10 minute pursuit in Gaffney, according to the Office.
Johnston was serving a 90-day sentence and was in custody for 15 days before running from the work area, according to the Office.
The crew was picking up litter along Hetty Hill Street in Gaffney, according to the Office.
Deputies say he was seen running down the road and jumping into a white Chevrolet Tahoe.
Johnston was a low-risk inmate who was serving time for driving under suspension, according to the Office. He began his sentence Aug. 29 and was scheduled to be released Oct. 19 with work credits.
Johnston will now face his full sentence plus charges of escape and larceny.
