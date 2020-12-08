GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that an escaped inmate was recaptured after a 2-hour manhunt.
Deputies said Greenwood County Detention Center inmate Raheem Markevious Lukie escaped during a medical transport shortly before 4 p.m.
Lukie fled from an Officer on foot while being taken for treatment at a medical office on Gregor Mendel Circle in Greenwood County.
Lukie was being held on charges of Kidnapping, Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, Narcotics and Assault & Battery prior to his escape.
Deputies releases this statement on the arrest:
The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office has taken escaped inmate Raheem Markevious Lukie into custody after a two hour long manhunt. Deputies and the K9 Unit were able to track the suspect out of the area of Gregor Mendel Circle. Information was later obtained of a possible sighting of Lukie off of Highway 10. The sighting was confirmed and the search was moved to the area of Highway 10 and Tranquil Road. The suspect was then tracked into the Gatewood Subdivision. The suspect was located hiding under a residence in the same subdivision.
Sheriff Dennis Kelly would like to express his gratitude to all of our local law enforcement agencies, our E911 Communicators and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for their assistance. Their concerted effort resulted in the quick capture of the suspect without incident.
Lukie has been charged with Escape in addition to all the charges he was already incarcerated for. Lukie’s bond on the Escape charge will be set sometime Wednesday.
Fire the detention officer. If he can't keep up with a 120 lb man handcuffed he shouldn't have the job.
