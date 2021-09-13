ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a man who went missing after being released from jail, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Dmitri Minachkine, Jr. was last seen Friday Sept. 10 when he was released form the Anderson County Detention Center, according to the Office.
No one should approach Minachkine, Jr. because he’s suffering from a mental illness and could be violent, according to deputies.
Minachkine, Jr. called his family Sunday, Sept. 12 from a phone on Clemson Boulevard.
He was last seen wearing blue pants, a black shirt and gray shoes. He’s also around 5-foot-9, 150 lbs. and has a scorpion tattoo on his ankle.
If you’ve seen Minachkine, Jr. or know where he is, you’re asked to call the Office at 864-260-4405.
