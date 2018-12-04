Pickens, County (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning, deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office says that two inmates escaped the Pickens County Prison.
Deputies say around 2:40 a.m. two detention officers were physically assaulted and taken captive.
Deputies say one of the inmates was captured and back in custody at the Pickens County Detention Center, however the second inmate was shot by a homeowner and is now deceased.
The sheriff's office will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. releasing the details of the incident.
Right now deputies say there are no additional inmates that have escaped and there are no additional threats to the community.
We'll update with more information as soon as it becomes available.
