Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg say a man was arrested after they say he was found blocking an intersection with his car, sitting behind the wheel with a beer in his hand.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was on patrol when he came across a car sitting in the intersection of North Church Street and West Pearl Street.
The deputy said he pulled in front of the vehicle to prevent a collision and exited his vehicle to make contact with the driver.
Upon investigation, deputies say the suspect, identified as William Anthony Young, Jr., was sitting in the vehicle with a beer can in his right hand and his foot on the brake pedal.
The sheriff's office says two more deputies arrived on scene, and emergency medical services were requested, and the police department was contacted since the intersection was in their jurisdiction.
Deputies approached both the drivers side door and passenger side asking Young to open the door. Deputies say at this time, the vehicle began slowly rolling forward and struck a sheriff's office vehicle. Deputies say they then told Young to put the vehicle in park, but say he instead shifted into reverse, rolling into another deputy's vehicle, before finally complying with officer's resquests.
Deputies say Young then unlocked his vehicle and was taken into custody by police and the scene was turned over to Highway Patrol.
William Anthony Young, Jr. is facing charges of DUI first offense and driving under suspension first offense.
More news: Beautiful today, storms return Wednesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.