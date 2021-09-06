GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A death investigation is underway for a man shot to death in a Greenville County club, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they went to Club Kream located on Halton Road around 1:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found a man who was dead.
The sheriff's office said this investigation is still in its early stages.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
