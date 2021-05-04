GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after a person of interest was located in an incident involving homes with gunshot damage.
According to Lt. Ryan Flood, at around 5 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Echo Valley Drive after the homeowner discovered broken glass and learned his house had been shot at.
Flood said during that time, another neighbors home also sustained gunshot damage. Moments later, a person on Still Hollow Lane called about a man beating on his door before fleeing.
Deputies said they were able to make contact with the individual and are continuing to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.
MORE NEWS: Baseball is back! Greenville Drive hosts opening day after almost 2 years off
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.