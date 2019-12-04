Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenwood County are investigating after they say an unconscious man was found in a wooded area of U.S. 178.
According to deputies, on Tuesday morning, around 7:50 a.m. deputies met with a property owner in North Greenwood County.
Deputies say the property owner found an unconscious male lying in the wood line of his property.
Greenwood County EMS responded to the scene and transported the individual to Self-Regional Healthcare where he is currently listed in critical condition.
Greenwood and Abbeville County investigators say the incident is being treated as an attempted murder.
