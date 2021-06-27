SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say that multiple catalytic converters were stolen from a fleet of work truck along Apple Valley Rd.
The sheriff's office says that the work vehicles belonged to Blue Ridge Building Products.
In total, deputies say that nine catalytic converters were stolen.
