SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Multiple Spartanburg County deputies responded to a home on Cedar Bluff Drive Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency dispatchers said deputies were sent to the home shortly after 4 p.m.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the call was for a domestic incident.
Our crew at the scene reported seeing several SCSO vehicles and crime scene tape in a front yard.
Law enforcement was still on the scene as of 7:30 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
