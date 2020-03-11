Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County are investigating a reported shooting near downtown Greenville.
According to dispatchers, the call came in around 3:38 a.m. for a shooting along C Street and 5th Avenue.
We're told at least one person was possibly wounded in the shooting, though we don't know how severe their injuries are.
We're told deputies are still on scene investigating at this time.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as more information becomes available.
