Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say they responded to a robbery at the Spinx on Highway 153.
Dispatch confirms that the call came in around 2:28 a.m.
Our crew on scene says deputies cleared the scene around 4:20 a.m.
Deputies tell us a female suspect entered the Spinx and demanded the clerk open the register and give her money. According to deputies, the female suspect left the business in a white two door car on Three Bridges Road.
No word on any injuries in the robbery.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says the incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.