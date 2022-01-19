BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting at an apartment complex on Eunice Drive.
Dispatch said deputies were called to the shooting Stratford Villa Apartments at 11:39 p.m. where they found one gunshot victim.
The Sheriff's Office said this investigation is ongoing.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
