WALHALLA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday evening near Seneca. 

According to deputies, they received a call around 8:49 p.m. of a man laying in the middle of Mormon Church Road with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies say the man was taken by an ambulance to the hospital. They go on to say no information about the victim or his condition will be released.

