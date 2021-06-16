WALHALLA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday evening near Seneca.
According to deputies, they received a call around 8:49 p.m. of a man laying in the middle of Mormon Church Road with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Deputies say the man was taken by an ambulance to the hospital. They go on to say no information about the victim or his condition will be released.
MORE NEWS: SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in crash after police pursuit in Laurens County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.