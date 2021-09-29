GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a shooting incident that happened on Augusta Road and I-85.
Deputies say it happened at about 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to deputies, they arrived on scene and found a man whose car had been hit by a gun. Deputies say they learned that two cars at the intersection began shooting at one another, and a car that was not involved was hit.
At this time, there is no suspect information, says deputies.
If anyone has information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
