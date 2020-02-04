Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County are investigating following a shooting late Monday night.
According to Anderson County dispatch, the shooting happened around 11:28 p.m. at a home on Evergreen Street.
We're told both EMS and deputies responded to the scene.
At this time we don't have word on how many people, if any, were hurt.
We've reached out to the sheriff's office for more information, and we'll update as more information becomes available.
