ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that hit at least one home on Friday afternoon.
According to deputies, two cars pulled up and began shooting at each other before driving away from the scene.
Luckily, no one was shot during the incident. However at least one home was hit.
