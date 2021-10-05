GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies investigated a suspicious duffle bag at Sam's Club along Woodruff Road in Greenville Tuesday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies later confirmed that they found noting concerning in the bag.
Deputies said they found the owner of the bag and worked to confirm what was inside. They said they didn't believe there was anything explosive, but they checked just to make sure.
According to deputies, they used an X-ray device to look into the bag before they opened it.
