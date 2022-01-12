GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting along Louisville Drive on Tuesday night.
Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 11:11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least on gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.
Right now there is no information regarding a suspect. We will update this story as more details are released.
