GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a gunshot wound report that was called in Sunday afternoon.
Deputies said the scene unfolded around 2:08 p.m. along 5th Avenue in the Park Place neighborhood, near Poe Mill.
According to Lt. Ryan Flood with the GCSO, upon arrival, deputies learned that a man had been shot and was transported to the hospital.
Flood said there are two suspects who fled from the scene before deputies arrived. The Lieutenant described them as two males.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they do not know the motive of the shooting or any other details at this time.
Stay tuned for more updates.
