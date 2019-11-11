Macon County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Macon County were called to the scene of an altercation that left one person injured and another person dead.
Deputies haven't released a lot of details, only saying that a suspect backed his vehicle into his neighbor, striking the victim who was approaching the suspect's car and then hitting the victim's vehicle.
Deputies say witnesses saw the suspect then exit his vehicle, make a few statements about how he had recently been threatened, but didn't know who had been threatening him.
The sheriff's office says both the victim and suspect called 911. Deputies say it's at this time the suspect left the scene, walked into the woods, and is believed to have taken his own life.
At this time the sheriff's office is still investigating.
We're told deputies, NC Highway Patrol and Otto Fire Department and EMS were on scene to provide assistance.
We'll update as the sheriff's office releases more information.
