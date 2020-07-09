Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County are investigating an apartment complex shooting early Thursday morning.
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 2:54 a.m. and happened at the Meadow Run Apartments on Abbeville Highway in Anderson.
Right now, we know at least one person was injured in the shooting, but the circumstances of what led up to it are unknown at this time.
Dispatch tells us both EMS and Anderson County deputies were on scene.
We're told the victim was transported to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.
We've reached out to the sheriff's office for more information. We'll update as we know more.
