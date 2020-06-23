Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in Greenville.
According to deputies, dispatch received a call around 10 p.m. for a shooting that occurred on Cedar Brook Court.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing as they work to discover what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
