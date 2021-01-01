Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a shooting left one person injured in the Five Forks area of Simpsonville on New Year's Eve.
The Sheriff's Office says they arrived to a home on Moncton Place in the Windsor Forest neighborhood shortly after midnight.
According to deputies, an adult female suffered at least one gunshot wound. Deputies say the injury appeared to be non-life threatening.
At this time the sheriff's office hasn't named any suspects and say the investigation is onging.
More news: Greenville deputies search for missing girl last seen on Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.