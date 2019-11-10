OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- On Sunday, deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Malibu Drive for a reported shooting.
According to the sheriff's office, dispatch advised responding deputies that the victim had been shot in the chest.
On arrival, deputies say they found the suspect sitting on the ground by a vehicle. The sheriff's office says deputies began administering first aid to the victim who they said told them the shooting did not occur at the home, and that he drove home from the alleged crime scene.
Deputies say the victim at that time became uncooperative and refused to answer questions before being taken to the hospital by EMS.
Deputies say they then spoke with the homeowner who rented a room to the victim. The homeowner allowed deputies into the home where they said a blood trail led to the victims bedroom, and a single 9mm shell casing was found on the floor in the bedroom.
Deputies say due to evidence found in the home, they believe the shooting was self inflicted. The sheriff's office says deputies again attempted to question the victim at the hospital, but said he remained uncooperative.
At this time the sheriff's office says the case is under investigation.
MORE NEWS - Spartanburg County deputies announce arrest in Seminole Drive shooting that left one injured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.