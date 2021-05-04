EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's office are investigating after a body was found at the entrance to the South Carolina Upper State Fairgrounds.
According to the sheriff's office, a passerby reported discovering an unresponsive male on Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley. Upon arrrival of deputies, EMS reported the man was deceased.
An autopsy and completion of the investigation is underway by the sheriff's office and Pickens County Coroner's Office.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
MORE NEWS: Deputies investigate after person of interest found in Greenville Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.