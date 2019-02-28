LEHIGH ACRES, FL (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Florida are searching for the person or people responsible for taping a dog’s mouth shut using red electrical tape.
Deputies said the dog was found Tuesday. It was panting, drooling and reportedly suffocating.
Deputies said the dog was also dehydrated, appeared malnourished and was bleeding from wounds on his left arm and chest.
The dog was treated by a vet and is now at Lee County Domestic Animal Services.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1000 or submit information anonymously to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-(800) 780-TIPS.
