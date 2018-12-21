GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting early Friday morning.
The sheriff's office says the call came in shortly after midnight, for a home invasion on Grove Road.
Deputies tell us the victim was shot at least one time and transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital. At this time his condition is unknown.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says the victim was robbed by possibly three suspects that, at this time, are still unknown.
A FOX Carolina photojournalist went to the address where the shooting occurred on Friday and found a note on the front door. It read, "Next time I will shoot you through the door. Your lucky I was (expletive)."
The sheriff's office is still investigating this case, we'll update with more information as it becomes available.
