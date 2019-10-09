Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene of a gunshot victim early Wednesday morning.
Deputies say they responded to Interurban Avenue this morning around 3:30 a.m.
When they arrived on scene, deputies say they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and the sheriff's office says his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
