GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning.
Deputies went to Springside Avenue after receiving multiple calls for a shooting just before 5 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. This is where the Let's Make a Deal car wash is.
Upon arrival, deputies said they found a victim with at least one gunshot wound. That victim was transported to the hospital and was taken into surgery.
There is no suspect information at this time and investigators request for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
