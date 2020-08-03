GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said Monday morning they were investigating a man's death after a body was found in a ravine Sunday evening.
Deputies said the body was found near McKittrick Bridge Road and Terry Road around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies the a death investigation was launched and the coroner will perform an autopsy to help determine a cause and manner of death.
The man has not yet been identified.
